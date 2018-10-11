SANDAG approves RTIP

The San Diego Association of Governments has approved the updated Regional Transportation Improvement Plan for San Diego County.

The 18-0 SANDAG board vote, Sept. 28, with no El Cajon city representative present, approved the RTIP which will cover fiscal years 2019 through 2023 and will include approximately $14.7 billion of projects funded by federal, state, local and private sources.

SANDAG updates its Regional Transportation Improvement Program every two years, although the RTIP is amended on a quarterly basis. The previous update which had covered fiscal years 2017 through 2021 had be...