Women in Networking win with chamber program

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has introduced a new opportunity for business women in the community and they are invited to attend for some fun and valuable events on a quarterly basis.

Networking is vital in the Fallbrook community and the aim for hosting these activities exclusively for women is to provide a forum to make connections with each other on an elevated level.

It will be an opportunity for the women to learn about each other’s needs, goals and experiences. Sharing their visions and ideas in a comfortable setting will better acquaint them with each other and create bonds which will help them attain their goals and success.

Women in Networking win by learning about each other and working together! Any interested business women can contact the chamber with questions about this new networking opportunity, (760) 728-5845.