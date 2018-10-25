Local residents are California Heroes

Ariana Uribe

Special to the Village News

On Oct. 13 at Foothills Church in El Cajon, State Senator Joel Anderson hosted his fifth annual California Heroes Month ceremony to honor the unsung heroes in his district, including seven from the Fallbrook area.

With over 150 in attendance, the room was filled with excitement and gratitude. American and California flags were proudly displayed around the venue. The event proceeded as names were announced, biographies were read, and each hero and their guests took pictures with Anderson and their special California Hero certificates of recognition.

This tradition began in 2014 to celebrate our neighbors from all walks of life who selflessly served others. One of Anderson's constituents, Daisy Tate, came up with the idea of making the month of September California Heroes month to acknowledge unsung heroes that go above and beyond in service of our communities.

Anderson introduced Senate Concurrent Resolution 97 to the California State Legislature. It was unanimously passed by both state senate and assembly. Every September since then, Anderson has opened it to his constituents to nominate their heroes throughout the month of September.

Anderson explained why he spends time and energy to host this event each year by saying, "Each of these heroes has made a tremendous impact in our communities. I am extraordinarily proud and inspired by their service and accomplishments."

Fallbrook and Bonsall area heroes were abundant in attendance, showcasing their dedication to the community and the spirit of this event. Here is their information:

Chief Stephen Abbott – Abbott of the North County Fire Protection District serves his community members with dedication and compassion. He shows his commitment to public safety with excellent leadership and unrivaled enthusiasm.

Teresa Dugan-Mansfield - Dugan-Mansfield is a five-year volunteer of the Friends of the Fallbrook Community Center. She has worked through extenuating circumstances after her home was flooded. She manages to exceed all of her volunteering duties during this time.

Lisa Masten – In addition to being a special education teacher and advocate for children, Masten has committed her time to the new Marine Corps JROTC program at Fallbrook High School. Her contributions were essential in the successful MCJROTC Marine Corps Ball.

Joan McVeigh - For the past 12 years, McVeigh has provided care for others through Sonrise Church outreach, Fallbrook Pregnancy Resource Center, and Friends of the Fallbrook Community Center. Her services to the community include visiting shut-ins, raising charitable funds and helping those in need on a one-on-one basis.

MSgt. Brian Richardson - After serving the United States Marine Corps with distinction for over 20 years, Richardson now serves as the Fallbrook High School Marine Corps JROTC military instructor. With his leadership, the program has made a profound difference for the school as a whole and the children in the program as individuals.

Catherine Sousa - Sousa served as the president of the Board of Directors of the Fallbrook Food Pantry from 2010 – 2011. She was a key participant in the establishment of the monthly Neighborhood Distribution of fresh produce sponsored by the San Diego Food Bank.

Lt. Col. William Wade - After serving the United States Marine Corps with distinction for 24 years, Wade has successfully impacted youth as senior military instructor of the Marine Corps JROTC program of Fallbrook High School. Wade helps children see past poverty and gang violence to turn their lives around and see alternatives to a brighter future.

Teresa Dugan-Mansfield was unable to attend the ceremony so there not a photo for her.