Angelyn Lutz and Zoltan Lutz

On October 1, 2018, Angelyn Lutz was called to Heaven. She was born on May 1, 1927, in Cleveland, Ohio to Justyn and Anne Spiewacki. Zoltan Lutz went to join his wife in Heaven with Jesus on October 20, 2018. He was born to Paul and Frances Lutz on April 30, 1924, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Zoltan and Angelyn noticed each other on a streetcar in Cleveland, and after Zoltan returned from serving in the Army Air Corps, they married in Hollywood, Calif. on June 21, 1947. They raised four daughters in Southern California, Linda, Jennifer, Cynthia and Laura where their father worked in the space program as a design engineer for 30 years.

Angelyn was a homemaker with special gifts for baking, gardening and cat rescue. Together they designed and built amazing patio roofs, gardens and kitty condos!

They are survived by three of their daughters, Linda (Howard), Jennifer and Laura. Cynthia greeted each of her parents upon their arrivals in Heaven! They also leave seven grandchildren and their spouses who were the delights of their lives and 10 great-grandchildren, their "extra blessings". They are also survived by one sister-in-law, several nieces and nephews, friends, neighbors and caregivers. They will be dearly missed by all whose lives they touched.

Astor Healthcare in Vista, Calif. and Elizabeth Hospice provided exceptional, loving care and quality of life as both suffered with Parkinson's disease.

A Funeral Mass will be held for them together at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fallbrook at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 8, 2018 with a Celebration of Life to follow in the Hall. All are invited.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following organizations: elizabethospice.org; parkinsonsassociation.org or fallbrookanimalsanctuary.org.