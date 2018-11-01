Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

FWC to present history of the American flag

 
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman's Club invites local women to attend their monthly general meeting Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. for a presentation on the history of the American flag. The club house is located at 238 W. Mission Road.

The informative presentation will be hosted by FWC member Roxann Clouse and be followed by a demonstration of proper flag handling by representatives from the Fallbrook High School JROTC.

The Fallbrook Woman’s Club general meeting is held on the second Tuesday of each month and hosts a variety of fundraiser events that provide donations to military families, school scholarships and community organizations. Non-members are welcome to attend, and lunch is served for a donation of $12. Visitors are asked to RSVP with Barbara Judd at (760) 212-9995 or bebra2@att.net.

The club is currently running a See’s Candies fundraiser. Anyone looking for that special box of candy to treat themselves or to give as a gift now or during the holidays, contact Shirlee Fagan at (760) 533-1335 for details and prices.

To learn more about Fallbrook Woman’s Club, check out their website at http://www.FallbrookWomansClub.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Woman’s Club.

 
