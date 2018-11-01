Rotary honors students of the month

Live Oak Elementary School assistant principal Erin Gates and Rotarian Tony O'Brien congratulate the Students of the Month for October, Ariel Rojas and Kailey Peet.

FALLBROOK – Throughout the school year, the Rotary Club of Fallbrook is recognizing students of the month at a different school in the Fallbrook Elementary School District. For the month of October 2018, students from Live Oak Elementary School were recognized.

Live Oak Elementary School assistant principal Erin Gates presented Kailey Peet and Adriel Rojas as the Students of the Month to the Rotary Club of Fallbrook at a recent weekly luncheon.

Peet is a sixth-grade student who uses the 7 Habits of effective people in many ways. "Being Proactive" has resulted in her choosing to turn in...