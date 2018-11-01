Newcomers to learn about Fallbrook School of the Arts

Seen at the Oct. 11 Newcomers Club meeting are Kris Jorgensen, Director of the Fallbrook Library, left, and Wendy Allen, VP of programs.

FALLBROOK – The next meeting of the Fallbrook Newcomers Club is Nov. 8 at 9:30 a.m. at its new location, Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 Stage Coach Lane. The guest speaker will be the executive director of the Fallbrook School of Arts.

The Newcomers' featured guest speaker on Oct. 11 was Kris Jorgensen, director of the Fallbrook Library. The library's history dates back to 1913 when it was the first branch library in San Diego County.

Jorgensen told the Newcomers about all the fascinating opportunities that are available, including but not limited to, volunteer opportunities, programs for all ages, wellness events, lectures and speakers, books, books on tape, and the Bottom Shelf Bookstore.

Newcomers is a non profit organization for new Fallbrook residents and the surrounding communities.

Submitted by Fallbrook Newcomers Club.