Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Newcomers to learn about Fallbrook School of the Arts

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/1/2018 at 4:07pm

Seen at the Oct. 11 Newcomers Club meeting are Kris Jorgensen, Director of the Fallbrook Library, left, and Wendy Allen, VP of programs.

FALLBROOK – The next meeting of the Fallbrook Newcomers Club is Nov. 8 at 9:30 a.m. at its new location, Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 Stage Coach Lane. The guest speaker will be the executive director of the Fallbrook School of Arts.

The Newcomers' featured guest speaker on Oct. 11 was Kris Jorgensen, director of the Fallbrook Library. The library's history dates back to 1913 when it was the first branch library in San Diego County.

Jorgensen told the Newcomers about all the fascinating opportunities that are available, including but not limited to, volunteer opportunities, programs for all ages, wellness events, lectures and speakers, books, books on tape, and the Bottom Shelf Bookstore.

Newcomers is a non profit organization for new Fallbrook residents and the surrounding communities.

Submitted by Fallbrook Newcomers Club.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 11/02/2018 15:22