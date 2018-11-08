Britannia Connection raises $2000 for FHS Marching Band

Members of the Britannia Connection donate $2,000 to the Fallbrook High School Marching Warriors Band before the Oct. 12 varsity football game, from left, FHS marching band booster president Erika Phipps, FHS marching band drum major Caleb Marroquin, Britanna Connection member Vanessa Caldwell, FHS band director Derek Lee and Britannia Connection member Susannah Levicki.

FALLBROOK – Britannia Connection, Inc (BCI) recently held a British style Afternoon Tea & Fashion Show fundraiser at the Golf Club of California to support the Fallbrook High School Marching Band.

The event was very successful and will enable the purchase of much needed new musical instruments. The band director was very grateful and said this would be life-changing! Guests were serenaded by several members of the band and items generously donated by local establishments and individuals raised $2000 in the live auction conducted by BCI President Vanessa Caldwell.

BCI is a local group with whom women of either British or Commonwealth heritage, or those with a strong interest in British culture, gather for friendship, fun, and philanthropy.

BCI meetings are held the last Thursday of the month at The Golf Club of California, 3742 Flowerwood Lane, Fallbrook. Meet and greet starts at 11 a.m. with coffee and tea available.

The official meeting, including the presentation, begins at 11:30 and a hot lunch with dessert follows the meeting; the cost is $24. For more information and reservations, call Vanessa Caldwell on (208) 871-9644 by 5 p.m. Saturday, June 23.

Submitted by Britannia Connection, Inc.