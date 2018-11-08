Bonsall resident dies in tractor accident

One person was killed on Monday, Nov. 5 in a tractor accident in the 30300 block of Calle La Reina in Bonsall, according to sheriff's officials.

According to the report, a witness was working on the property in the groves with the homeowner. The witness reported that the homeowner was operating a John Deere tractor on a steep hill when it suddenly started accelerating down the hill. The tractor went off the road, down an embankment and flipped several times causing the operator to be thrown from the tractor.

North County Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the homeowner d...