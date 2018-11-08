Fallbrook woman shot and killed, suspect arrested a day later

[left] Oscar Rodas, 27, of Fallbrook is suspected of killing Yesenia Becerril, 20, of Fallbrook in the early morning hours of Nov. 1. Authorities said he was captured on Nov. 2. [right] Fallbrook resident Yesenia Becerril, 20, was shot and killed by a suspect that authorities said she had dated.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department investigators said a 20-year-old Fallbrook woman was killed by a man she was involved with during the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 1.

A concerted effort to capture the suspect, Oscar Rodas, 27, of Fallbrook resulted in his capture on Friday.

Rosas pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, Nov. 6 to murder and gun charges and was ordered held without bail.

Deputies responded about 12:45 a.m. early Thursday morning to multiple 911 calls of a shooting in the 1100 block of South Vine Street and when they arrived they discovered Yesenia Becerril, unresponsive, on the ground with grave injuries to her upper body, according to Lt. Rich Williams of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead at 2 a.m., Williams said.

Later that day, deputies supported by SWAT, blocked off roads while searching Rodas' home in the 400 block of Ammunition Road, but he was not home, Williams said.

Deputies received a call at 4 p.m. Friday that a suspicious person was at the Colorspot Nursery, located at 2575 Olive Hill Rd, according to Williams.

A perimeter was established and deputies and a Sheriff's K9 began to search for Rodas, who was located by the K9 and suffered a bite wound to a leg, Williams said. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Rodas was booked into the San Diego Central Jail just after 2 a.m., jail records showed.

According to family members, Becerril attended Ivy High School and was currently attending Mira Costa College with a focus on biotechnology.

Jeff Pack photo Investigators from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department work a crime scene involving the shooting death of Yesenia Becerril the morning of Thursday, Nov. 1.

"She was a goofy, always joyful and a lovable young woman," said Becerril's cousin, Edna Vazquez. "(She) had her future all planned out just like the rest of us, and she liked going to the gym and exercise, and she loved to eat."

Vazquez said her cousin lost her father three years ago.

"She liked to hang out mostly with her cousins who she considered sisters," Vazquez said. "We all looked out for each other. Many times we told her to leave (Rodas) but she wouldn't listen. She would say she couldn't but we didn't understand why."

Family members have set up a GoFundMe account to help the family with funeral expenses at https://bit.ly/2OriE1a.

Anyone with information on this incident are asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or online at http://www.sdcrimestoppers.org/.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Jeff Pack can be reached at jpack@reedermedia.com.