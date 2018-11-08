Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Riders compete in costume at Sundance Hills' annual fun show

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/9/2018 at 9:22am

Toni Gillispie and Gina Girl win the show's costume contest as the Solar System.

BONSALL – Bonsall-based Sundance Hills Equestrian Center held its annual fun show, a mix of English, Western and gymkhana classes, with riders and mounts donning clever costumes.

The show's ultimate costume contest winner was Toni Gillispie of Oceanside, who decked out herself and her horse Gina Girl as the Solar System, complete with sun helmet and several rotating planets. Horses and riders were warned ahead of time that some of the more sensitive mounts may want to exit the arena, as some horses could find a series of strange whirling objects frightening.

The costume contest closed the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 11/09/2018 15:02