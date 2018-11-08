Taylor honored with five San Diego Press Club awards

SAN DIEGO – Nathalie Taylor, a Village News and Sourcebook Magazine affiliate, was honored with five awards at the San Diego Press Club's 45th Annual Excellence in Journalism Awards Banquet held Oct. 30 at Jacobs Center Market Creek.

In a highly competitive, record-entry year, Taylor took home one first place award, three second place awards and one third place award. Since 2004 she has won 71 San Diego County journalism awards. Four of the articles were published in the Village News, and one was a 2018 Sourcebook Magazine article (Village News Inc.). Taylor also took most of the ph...