Bob Edgerton

 
Last updated 11/18/2018 at 5:59pm

Bob Edgerton was born on October 5, 1929, to Isabelle Saint and Harold "Doc" Edgerton, minutes before his fraternal twin brother, Harold John. Raised in Bartlesville, Oklahoma and forever a proud Sooner, he graduated from the University of Oklahoma and enlisted with the US Air Force.

Posted to Alaska during the Korean War, he then attended the University of Oregon on the GI Bill where he met his future wife, Jacqueline Anne Callan. In 1959, he joined the Central Intelligence Agency, where he worked more than 30 years. Upon retiring in 1993, he and his wife Jackie moved to Fallbrook, their home for 24 years. He passed peacefully at home on November 11, a veteran on Veterans Day.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Catherine Edgerton Bruington, his twin brother, a nephew and his wife. He is survived by his daughter Anne and son Robert, daughter-in-law Claudia and grandchildren Callan, Cordelia and Rhys. He also is survived by brothers- and sisters-in-law, five nephews and two nieces.

Bob was known by friends and family as a big-hearted, humorous man who loved his wife and family, golf and watching sports.

 
