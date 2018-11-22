Bird club's holiday dinner is Dec. 1

VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, will start the holidays off Saturday, Dec. 1, with its annual pot luck dinner and opportunity table.

Members will meet at 6 p.m. at the Vista Masonic Lodge, 761 Eucalyptus Ave.

This event is for members only but people can become a member at the party. Find more information at http://www.ncabirdclub.com.

Submitted by North County Aviculturists.