Bird club's holiday dinner is Dec. 1
Last updated 11/22/2018 at 1:50pm
VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, will start the holidays off Saturday, Dec. 1, with its annual pot luck dinner and opportunity table.
Members will meet at 6 p.m. at the Vista Masonic Lodge, 761 Eucalyptus Ave.
This event is for members only but people can become a member at the party. Find more information at http://www.ncabirdclub.com.
Submitted by North County Aviculturists.
Reader Comments
(0)