Tools for Paradise needed

These are some of the tools that are needed to clean up Paradise. to drop off any equipment, call Roger Boddaert for his address, (760) 728-4297.

With the horrific fires that have burned up and down the state of California, I have recollections of the Rice Canyon fire of 2007 that burned here in Fallbrook.

If you recall, the entire Fallbrook population was evacuated from that fire with the howling Santa Ana winds blowing cinders and sparks miles away from the origin of the fire.

In the past week, the television's vivid broadcasting coverage has brought back those fire memories, and my heart goes out to all those in the state who have gone through fires at one time or another, and let's help out Paradise, California now.

Let's step up and help out as Fallbrookians and gather some much-needed first recovery tools to aid this massive cleanup in Paradise.

The cleanup and rebuilding of the Paradise community is going to take years, but we can assist with some early on donated tools like shovels, rakes, wheel barrows, heavy duty trash bags, sifting boxes, gloves, chainsaws, tents, tarps, hammers, crowbars, pop up canopies, flashlights and batteries, blankets, rain gear, and more.

Perhaps if you clean out your garage or garden shed, you might have some of these extra items. If not, a purchase of some of these suggested tools will be greatly appreciated and put to good use. Black Friday at Home Depot might have some of these tools to get and donate.

I have set out large containers in the front of my home where you can drop off these much-needed hand tools for starters.

Call me and I will give you the address for drop-offs, (760) 728-4297. Another drop-off point is Nutrient Ag. Solutions at 1044 E. Mission Rd. For more information, call (760) 728-1400 and ask for Steve, the manager.

'Tis the season of giving and sharing with Tools for Paradise and thank you for any tools or materials you can contribute to the cause.