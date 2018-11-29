FALLBROOK – On Sunday, Dec. 2, the Acoustic Showcase will feature Bill Hartwell from 2 to 3 p.m. at Fallbrook Library. Hartwell has sung and played guitar locally and has a CD “The Road I’m On.” His music is a mix of personal folk-rock songs and quirky, funny observational rockers.

Hartwell’s acoustic guitar playing and friendly, warm vocals grab the listener’s attention. The concert is sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.