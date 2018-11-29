Warrior girls share fifth in cross country standings

Fallbrook High School's girls cross country team ended the Valley League season with a share of fifth place in the league standings.

The league championship formula is based on a combination of the results of the two varsity league cluster meets, each of which accounts for 25 percent of the weighted formula, and the results from the league championship meet, which provides the other half of the weighted results.

Fallbrook finished fifth, ahead of Escondido, in the league cluster meets Sept. 27 at Guajome Park and Oct. 25 at Kit Carson Park, but Escondido had the better score at the league...