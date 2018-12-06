Boys & Girls Clubs feed hundreds

FALLBROOK – The Boys & Girls Clubs of North County celebrated this Thanksgiving season by serving nearly 1,000 traditional holiday meals to its members and their families.

Each of the club’s eight sites participated in a Thanksgiving feast that included food catered by Major Market. Everything from turkey, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, stuffing, cranberry sauce and of course, pumpkin pies were included in the meals being served.

In addition to their staff, club board members and local community organizations like

the Kiwanis Club of Fallbrook all came together to serve at the...