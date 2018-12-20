Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Robert Elwell Christianson

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/22/2018 at 6:56am

Robert Elwell Christianson – embraced life with gusto, February 20, 1920 to November 7, 2018. Bob thrived through 62 years of marriage, including 32 years of retirement in California (San Clemente, Fallbrook, Murrieta) with his love, Verne, who died early in 2018.

Born in Springfield, Nebraska, he finished high school in Garwin, Iowa, and college at the University of Northern Iowa. Bob spread his wings while working summers in the tourist mecca of Pikes Peak, Colorado and serving post-war in Okinawa, Japan.

His advertising career led to a move with Verne (and later with children) to...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 12/23/2018 02:10