Robert Elwell Christianson – embraced life with gusto, February 20, 1920 to November 7, 2018. Bob thrived through 62 years of marriage, including 32 years of retirement in California (San Clemente, Fallbrook, Murrieta) with his love, Verne, who died early in 2018.

Born in Springfield, Nebraska, he finished high school in Garwin, Iowa, and college at the University of Northern Iowa. Bob spread his wings while working summers in the tourist mecca of Pikes Peak, Colorado and serving post-war in Okinawa, Japan.

His advertising career led to a move with Verne (and later with children) to...