Learn the value of gemstones

FALLBROOK – At its monthly meetings, Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society presents guest speakers who are experts in the fields of gemology, mineralogy, paleontology and lapidary arts. The 2019 slate begins Thursday, Jan. 10 with Al Gilbertson, project manager of cut research at the Gemological Institute of America's Laboratory in Carlsbad.

Gilbertson has enjoyed an acclaimed career in the gem and jewelry industry and is known as an esteemed cutter, gemologist and innovator.

Since 2000, Gilbertson has been employed by GIA as a researcher, supporting the creation of the GIA Cut Grading System for the round brilliant diamond. His talk, "Value Factors, Design and Cut Quality of Colored Gemstones," is based on a comprehensive 5-part series he published in 2016.

Gemstones are judged for color, clarity, cut and carat weight.

Attendees will learn the factors that influence the value of colored gemstones, the critical role cut quality plays in determining the value of faceted gems, and the choices a cutter makes and why. They will also learn how the 4Cs of color, clarity, cut and carat weight are judged and applied to the world of colored gemstones. Lay person and expert alike will learn a thing or two about what goes into valuing colored gemstones, from rough to cut stones.

The meeting is free and begins at 7 p.m. at the FGMS Building, 123 W. Alvarado Street, between Main Street and Pico Avenue. Free parking is available in the lot across the street. Minerals will be offered for sale at 20 percent discount and an opportunity raffle will be held. Light refreshments will be served.

For questions, contact the FGMS Office at (760)728-1130.

