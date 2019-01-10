Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Volunteer to tutor ESL through Laubach Literacy Council

 
Last updated 1/14/2019 at 3:13pm



SAN DIEGO – The Laubach Literacy Council of San Diego County Inc. is seeking volunteer English as a second language tutors and is offering free tutor training for ages 18 and up.

Training will be two Saturdays: Jan. 26 and Feb. 2, from 9:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Both days of training are required to complete ESL Tutor Certification. The training will be held in the community room at the Linda Vista Library, 2160 Ulrich St., in San Diego.

No experience is needed. Anyone who can speak English can make a difference in someone’s life.

The registration deadline is Jan. 18. Register online at...



Village News

