Youth rally to highlight drugged driving risks

FALLBROOK – Area residents, including members of the Fallbrook Youth Advocacy Coalition, held rallies in six communities, Dec. 28-29, to raise awareness of the public safety risks associated with driving under the influence of alcohol, prescription and over-the-counter medications, marijuana and other drugs.

The events were timed to precede New Year’s Eve celebrations and piggyback on “Drugged Driving Awareness Month” proclamations issued by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors and city councils in Escondido, Poway, San Diego and San Marcos.

These activities are part of a 3-yea...