Traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder seminar at Fallbrook Library

FALLBROOK – A seminar will be held on traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder Jan. 31, at 5 p.m. at the Fallbrook Library, 124 S. Mission Road. Experts in the field will be from the Intrepid Spirit Center at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, including Clint Pearman, certified brain injury specialist with the Defense Health Agency, and Charmaine Lowe, psychologist. Also speaking will be Michelle Wild, founder and CEO of Brain Education Strategies Technologies.

For more information, call (760) 726-3080.

Submitted by Fallbrook Library.