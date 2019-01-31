Donald R. Frew Sr. passed away Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at the age of 92. Born Feb. 13, 1926, in Salt Lake City, Don was the grandson of Utah pioneers from Scotland. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II on patrols in the Pacific.

After the war, Don moved to Los Angeles County where he married and had a family. He later moved to Aurora, Colorado, where he lived before returning to California to be near his children Marianne and Tom. He served the church and his community as a eucharistic minister and as a Knights of Columbus member for many years.

Don was preceded in death by his brother, Russell, and sister, Muriel Webb. He is survived by his seven children: Marianne Dickey of Fallbrook; D. Ray Jr. of Torrance; Tom of Fallbrook, David of Huntington Beach, Kevin of Independence; Alison Tugwell of Merritt Island, Florida, and Julie Pratt of Kirkland, Washington; 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and several loving nephews and nieces.

Don will be buried at Fort Logan Cemetery in Colorado. Memorial donations may be made to Elizabeth Hospice in Escondido.