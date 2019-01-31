Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Library announces most checked-out items

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 2/1/2019 at 3:39pm



FALLBROOK – The San Diego County Library recently announced the lists of the Top 10 checked out items for the month of December. They are:

Adult Fiction

1) The Fallen by David Baldacci

2) The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah

3) The Late Show by Michael Connelly

4) Shelter in Place by Nora Roberts

5) The Woman in the Window by A.J. Finn

6) The Death of Mrs. Westaway by Ruth Ware

7) Holy Ghost by John Sandford

8) The Whistler by John Grisham

9) Dark Sacred Night by Michael Connelly

10) An American Marriage by Tayari Jones

Adult Nonfiction

1)...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 02/02/2019 10:23