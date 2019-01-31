Fallbrook Library announces most checked-out items

Last updated 2/1/2019 at 3:39pm

FALLBROOK – The San Diego County Library recently announced the lists of the Top 10 checked out items for the month of December. They are:

Adult Fiction

1) The Fallen by David Baldacci

2) The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah

3) The Late Show by Michael Connelly

4) Shelter in Place by Nora Roberts

5) The Woman in the Window by A.J. Finn

6) The Death of Mrs. Westaway by Ruth Ware

7) Holy Ghost by John Sandford

8) The Whistler by John Grisham

9) Dark Sacred Night by Michael Connelly

10) An American Marriage by Tayari Jones

Adult Nonfiction

1)...