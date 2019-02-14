North County Fire holding public hearing on move to district-based elections

FALLBROOK – The North County Fire Protection District is holding a public hearing on district-based elections at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the Fallbrook Public Utility District, 990 E. Mission Road.

Community members within the district boundaries are welcome to attend. The district includes the communities of Bonsall, Fallbrook and Rainbow. Residents can help represent their neighborhoods by providing feedback and input as NCFPD moves from at-large to district-based elections to allow for the best representation of the communities served by the district.

Submitted by North County Fire Protection District.