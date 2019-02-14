Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Langer Baker earns three awards

 
Last updated 2/14/2019 at 8:13am

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Association’s January-February show featured 98 works of art, and Karen Langer Baker entered three pieces and was awarded three prizes. This month’s judge was Marsha Gertenbach-Meers.

The show can be seen at The Gallery, 127 N. Main Ave., on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Feb. 17.

New shows are featured every month, starting on the Tuesday following the association’s general meeting at the Fallbrook Women’s Club on the third Saturday.

Submitted by Karen Langer Baker.

