Actors shine in 'Tiny Beautiful Things'

The following excerpt was found online explaining how this book came to be. “‘Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar’ is a book written by the American author Cheryl Strayed.” Published in 2012, it debuted at No. 5 on The New York Times Best-Seller list in the advice and self-help category. It contains a collection of essays compiled from Strayed’s “Dear Sugar” advice column which she wrote anonymously on The Rumpus online literary magazine.

Anyway, Cheryl Strayed may be better known for penning “Wild,” the film starring Reese Witherspoon. Again, in “Tiny Beautiful Things” she writes autobiographically, but it is not only her story to tell.

Her book-turned play is based on Strayed’s anonymous advice column. It appears she has profited through exploiting the true-life-misery of her readers. Hardly fair to those who opened their hearts to her in confidence.

During the 80-minute nonstop dialogue, the audience hears an uncountable number of F-bombs dropped followed by raucous eruptions about sexual diversities interspersed with rape, divorce, abortion, marijuana, heroin, physical and mental abuse, coupled by volumes of unrequited rage; what’s not to like? With that said, the whole show feels contrived – why else would it build to a tear-induced crescendo wrapped around the death of a child?

It reeks of manipulation. All too often the voice of co-writer Nia Vardalos of My Big Fat Greek Wedding is heard instead of Strayed. The other two co-conceivers, Thomas Kail, who directed “Hamilton, and the esteemed writer Marshall Heyman obliterate Strayed’s internal conversation.

The saving grace for this show is the actors. With only four, they give poignant performances.

In alphabetical order and leading the way as Sugar is Broadway-based actress Opal Alladin. It is her humanity that shines through in this role. Too often, compassion can feel drippy, but it is not so here. It is easy to understand why she is in high demand. Even though she had to say, “bellows from the bottom of a canoe” a line so out of context with the rest of the story, still she gives a compelling performance which is only marred by her lousy wardrobe.

Keith Powell is known as Letter Writer No. 1. Playing multiple parts, his every appearance is remarkable. Each character feels like a friend or an acquaintance. He made a truly superb performance.

Avi Roque is Letter Writer No. 3 or known as they or them. Like the other two letter writers, he assumes multiple personalities in various situations. He is believable. Cute. Personable. And disarming. Stellar, comes to mind when describing his performance in this show.

Dorcas Sowunmi is a Texas transplant living in New York; she is Letter Writer No. 2. In her first Old Globe appearance, the audience is rewarded by her numerous characterizations. Dressed beautifully in shimmering colors, each of her questions is delivered with a comedic twist, an over-the-shoulder-throw-away or slick irreverence. This lady’s resume does not define her enormous talent. It was a terrific debut.

Accomplished director James Vasquez placed the right actors in every role, but not so much when it comes to the set and Sugar’s wardrobe.

Cheryl Strayed cannot possibly live in the squalor that scenic designer Wilson Chin placed her. In no way can it be representative of her Oregon home. Meanwhile, award-winning costumer Shirley Pierson dressed Sugar in what appears to be the dregs from the floor of the La Jolla Thrift Store. Casual need not be stretched, sloppy, ugly and ill fitting. While no doubt relaxed at home, it is hard to imagine successful writer, wife and mother Cheryl Strayed always dressed slovenly when writing.

Melanie Chen Cole returns as the sound designer. It was perfect adding an intimate feeling that might otherwise be lost. Amanda Zieve has performed magic with the lighting.

Playing next door in the same complex in The Old Globe Theater is the comedy, “Familiar.” It is about fulfilling the American dream wedding by an emigrating family from Zimbabwe. It closes March 3.

Tickets for either show can be purchased through the box office (619) 234-5623 or by visiting http://www.TheOldGlobe.org. It is only $14 for prepaid valet parking next to the theater.

“Tiny Beautiful Things” will play until March 3 at the Sheryl and Harvey White theatre in the round in The Old Globe complex at Balboa Park in San Diego. Plenty of free parking is available if one is patient, however, using the free tram is good for matinees only. It is for mature audiences with adult content. Only because of the excellent acting “Tiny Beautiful Things” is rated 9 out of 10.

The writer can be reached at eyoungman@reedermedia.com.