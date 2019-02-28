Students make the dean's list at Azusa Pacific University

AZUSA – Two Fallbrook residents made the academic deans’ list at Azusa Pacific University. These students are honored for a fall 2018 GPA of 3.5 or better. They are joined by 1,976 students receiving the same honor.

Kim Ellenros Cabales and Madison Teofilo of Fallbrook made the deans’ list.

Azusa Pacific University is an evangelical, Christian university committed to “God First” and excellence in higher education on campus, online and at seven regional locations throughout Southern California.

Submitted by Azusa Pacific University.

