Brickers' Wulfenite specimens are among top displays at Tucson gem show

Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society members return home inspired by world famous event

Members of the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society were still giddy and beaming with excitement after returning home from the world’s largest mineral show in Tucson, Arizona.

The local nonprofit organization met Thursday night, Feb. 22, to swap and share stories after their guest speaker, Alfredo Petrov, a worldwide traveler and specialist in rare minerals, unexpectedly fell ill.

Popcorn and snacks were passed around as the group settled in to watch a Mineral Explorers episode that covered the Tucson gem show, followed by a striking photography presentation by FGMS’s secretary Michelle Sh...