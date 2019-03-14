Monthly home sales improve, yearly real estate numbers still bearish

Sales of previously owned single-family homes and attached properties like condominiums and townhomes ticked up last month after three straight months of double-digit losses, according to data released by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors.

Monthly sales of single-family homes jumped 4.4 percent from 1,193 in January to 1,246 in February. Month-over-month sales of attached properties increased even more, a 14 percent jump from 559 in January to 637 in February.

Home sale numbers increased last month for the first time since October 2018.

Month-over-month median home prices con...