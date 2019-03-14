Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bird disease may be headed this way

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/15/2019 at 11:18am

Marshall Jordan photo

Virulent Newcastle disease can affect chickens and other kinds of birds.

Marshall Jordan

Special to the Village News

The Virulent Newcastle disease is spreading. It is being spotted as close as Riverside. If a bird in Fallbrook is infected with the disease, it will have respiratory distress, such as coughing, sneezing, gurgling, rattling or a gaping beak.

It also will have nervous signs characterized by tremors, paralysis or twisting of the neck. It will have an unusually watery feces or diarrhea that is yellowish-green in color and a loss of appetite.

Some ways of preventing this disease are getting the birds vaccinated; talk to a local vet. It is suggested...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 03/15/2019 21:01