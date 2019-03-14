Bird disease may be headed this way

Marshall Jordan

Special to the Village News

The Virulent Newcastle disease is spreading. It is being spotted as close as Riverside. If a bird in Fallbrook is infected with the disease, it will have respiratory distress, such as coughing, sneezing, gurgling, rattling or a gaping beak.

It also will have nervous signs characterized by tremors, paralysis or twisting of the neck. It will have an unusually watery feces or diarrhea that is yellowish-green in color and a loss of appetite.

Some ways of preventing this disease are getting the birds vaccinated; talk to a local vet. It is suggested...