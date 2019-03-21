Leigh Hoopes Braithwaite, 69, died peacefully after a long battle with cancer Friday, March 15, 2019, at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas. She was born Dec. 27, 1949, in Safford, Arizona, to Dean and Kent Hoopes.

Leigh graduated from Benson High School in 1967 and Cochise College with her associate degree in medical records. She had two daughters, Wendy and Renee Clancy, from her first marriage, then married Dr. George R. Braithwaite in 1980 having four more children, Jonathan, Jason, Jennifer (Boyer) and Jared Braithwaite. In addition to her children, she is survived by a sister Rita Hoopes Matthews and Mitch Hoopes and seven grandchildren.

Leigh was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, enjoying multiple opportunities to serve with love as Relief Society president, Young Women's president, church organist and temple worker, among other roles.

In addition to her family, her passion in life was to create exquisitely handcrafted quilts that her family will cherish forever. Leigh was kind, sincere, thoughtful and the most amazing wife, mother and grandmother that a family could ask for.

Family, friends and others whose lives Leigh touched are invited to the viewing from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, March 22, at the Berry-Bell & Hall Mortuary, 333 N. Vine St., in Fallbrook; their contact information is (760) 728-1689. There will be a viewing Saturday morning at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 621 S Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook at 10 a.m. with services to begin at 11 a.m. at the same location. Internment immediately follows at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery, 1177 Santa Margarita Drive, in Fallbrook.