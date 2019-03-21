Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

'Sibelius Inspiration' comes to Fallbrook Music Society

 
Last updated 3/25/2019 at 4:46pm

Finnish musicians Jussi Makkonen and Nazig Azezian will perform their concert Sibelius Inspiration at the community room in the Fallbrook Public Library, Sunday, March 24.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society brings an internationally renowned program to the community Sunday, March 24. The 3 p.m. concert features Finnish musicians, Jussi Makkonen on cello and Nazig Azezian on piano and will be held in the community room of the Fallbrook Public Library. The concert is free to the general public. No tickets are required.

“Fallbrook Music Society is thrilled to be able to bring Jussi and Nazig all the way from Finland to play for our community. Their concert, ‘Sibelius Inspiration,’ has a worldwide following,” Ann Murray, executive director of Fallbroo...



