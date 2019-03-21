'Sibelius Inspiration' comes to Fallbrook Music Society
Last updated 3/25/2019 at 4:46pm
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society brings an internationally renowned program to the community Sunday, March 24. The 3 p.m. concert features Finnish musicians, Jussi Makkonen on cello and Nazig Azezian on piano and will be held in the community room of the Fallbrook Public Library. The concert is free to the general public. No tickets are required.
“Fallbrook Music Society is thrilled to be able to bring Jussi and Nazig all the way from Finland to play for our community. Their concert, ‘Sibelius Inspiration,’ has a worldwide following,” Ann Murray, executive director of Fallbroo...
