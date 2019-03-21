Those with big hearts and special talents honored at Fallbrook's Student of the Month

High school students, from left, Siyahn Hakeem, Tiane Maestas, Brian Medina and Katie Kehl are honored as Fallbrook's Student of the Month, Feb. 7.

Four students were honored at Fallbrook's Student of the Month Thursday, Feb. 7, along with one student from Ivy High School. The Rev. Greg Coppock of Sonrise Church opened the ceremony with words of encouragement and well wishes. Four Marines presented each student a medal for their achievements. The crowd also had a chance to introduce themselves, congratulating the students and offering them advice.

Fallbrook senior Katie Kehl was nominated by the high school Agriculture Department's Doug Sehnert, who has served as Kehl's adviser for four years. Sehnert complimented Kehl and her family's effort to support their daughter.

He said he remembered the young woman as a timid and meek girl who was interested in raising a 600-pound steer as a freshman. She has since raised four animals. Kehl participated in livestock judging and veterinary science competitions and earned high honors for her own beef and market poultry enterprises. She was also on the swim team and dedicated much of her time volunteering along side family members with the National Charity League.

"She's a well-rounded young lady and very deserving to be recognized this morning for student of the month," Sehnert said.

Her father, Patrick Kehl, said he was excited to learn what his daughter's future holds.

"If you want something done right or perfectly or exact, you ask Katie to do it," he said.

Kehl is ready to graduate.

"It's been a great experience," she said.

Her plans are to attend college and pick a career in graphic design, nursing or mechanics.

"I am going to try out a bunch of stuff and if it fits, I'm going to do it," Kehl said.

Fallbrook senior Tiane Maestas was nominated by math teacher, Debora Berg. Berg said Maestas, currently in his second year of calculus, could very well be the "top thinker" on campus.

She said Maestas is a "terrific problem solver" and "thinks outside of the box."

He's difficult to have in class, she said, because he likes to challenge his teachers with questions.

"He often comes up with different ways to solve a problem, and usually they're better than mine," Berg said.

Maestas was complimented as being patient and precise, yet kind and a natural leader among peers.

"His mathematical mind is truly a gift, and it's going to be one of his biggest assets in the next stage of his career," Berg said.

Other school activities he participates in include water polo and swimming, diving, soccer, Ultimate Frisbee, computer programming, physics and in his free time, Words with Friends and music.

Maesta's mother, Nga Werts, told touching stories of her son, and said she was proud of him.

"It's those who work hard and are good people that do well in life. That's always been my philosophy with him," Werts said.

Drew Tippen, Maesta's Fallbrook's Advanced Placement computer science and cybersecurity teacher, jokingly said he felt the math teacher's pain for having such a smart kid in his class.

"I want to be nice to Tiane," Tippen said. "I'll probably be working for him at some point."

Maesta said he was honored and humbled to be recognized. He congratulated his peers, of whom he said are motivating to him. Maesta plans to attend college and major in computer science with a physics minor.

"I have become passionate about computers in the last few years. I plan to take that as far as I can and be the best I can be," Maesta said.

Brian Medina was nominated by Damaris Ahumada of Fallbrook's counseling department. She said even though the two just met, Ahumada was immediately struck by how hardworking and dedicated Medina is. She said the young man is well liked by staff, teachers and students.

"He is such a good example to his peers. I can tell he has natural leadership skills that are going to help him be successful in the future," she said.

Medina has applied to 13 universities.

Andrea, his mother, who held back tears as she spoke, said ever since Medina was a little boy, he's been curious about everything.

"I love that you truly listen," she said. "You are one of the most resilient people I know, a quality that is most commendable and will make you successful in whatever you do in life."

Medina was complimented for his contagious laughter and sense of humor.

His godmother said she admired the way Medina looks at the world with such beauty, and he sees beauty in everyone.

"He has that sense of love and wonderfulness about him that makes my heart melt every time I see him. We treasure him," she said.

Medina said it meant a lot to be nominated, and that it has been such privilege to grow up in a "wonderful" family and in a "close" community.

"I am just astounded at how far I've come. I will take all the positivity and all that I've accomplished and move forward with it," Medina said.

Medina hasn't chosen a college yet but said he wants to pursue chemistry or medicine.

Last but not least, Kelly Walker nominated Ivy High School student, Siyahn Hakeem.

Ivy's principal Dr. Narciso Iglesias praised the young woman as determined, focused, sharp, articulate and exemplifying a power and fire about her.

"She came to us with the goal to graduate and she is going to reach that goal," Walker said, representing a group of teachers who thought Hakeem deserved the nomination. "She's an excellent student with a bright future."

Hakeem's mother, Verlinda, told a powerful and moving story about her daughter, who struggled for a long time with poor grades, hanging with the wrong crowd and switching schools. Finally, through her mother's tough but loving persistence, Hakeem came through.

"It's so good to see you winning," Verlinda said, who drove her daughter to an Escondido charter school every day for a year and waited hours for leave class. "I'm so proud of you. I can't wait to see what else you can do."

Hakeem thanked everyone for her nomination, including her mother.

"I want to thank my mom for pushing me forward to keep going when I was moving in the wrong direction."

As Hakeem turned her life around, her grades improved and she found renewed inspiration through her teachers at Ivy.

"They've given me the hope and determination to keep going in life," she said. "I never knew what it felt like to win."

Hakeem plans to attend a two-year community college before transferring to a four-year college and major in nursing, business or perhaps pursue her dream job in real estate.

Fallbrook principal David Farkas concluded the morning's program.

"It feels great to win. That's powerful," he said.