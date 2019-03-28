Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Laurel Freeman

 
Last updated 3/28/2019 at 5:06pm

Laurel Freeman (1938-2019) has transcended into heaven. She is lovingly remembered by her husband, daughter, son, three grandchildren, close friends, and the Fallbrook community where she lived for 20 years.

Laurel’s passion was teaching. She spent 30 years as an elementary school teacher. She continued her life’s work by teaching her grandchildren to read.

Some of Laurel’s best times were spent traveling the Western states by motorhome, gardening, entertaining close friends in her home, and participating in several community groups.

Memorial services will be held at SonRise Christian Fellowship this Saturday, March 30 at 11 a.m.


 
