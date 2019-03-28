Woman of Wellness hosts Care for the Caregiver event

FALLBROOK – The Woman of Wellness will host Sally Wolf, Ph.D., a marriage and family therapist, Thursday, April 4, at the community room at 1636 E. Mission Road in Fallbrook. A social time with refreshments begins a 6 p.m., followed by the guest speaker presentation from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Wolf will share her professional care for the caregiver strategies to stay strong, to find personal fulfillment and to mitigate compassion fatigue. She is a longtime resident, has served as the behavioral health branch head at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton and has a private practice providing therapy for caregivers of special needs children, wounded, ill and injured veterans and aging, ill adults.

Women of Wellness is a free event including refreshments and door prizes. The community is invited to attend. Woman of Wellness collects non-perishable healthy food donations for the Fallbrook Food Pantry at their events. For more information, contact Pam Knox at pknox@fallbrookhealth.org or call (760) 731-9187.

Submitted by Woman of Wellness.