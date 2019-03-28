Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Woman of Wellness hosts Care for the Caregiver event

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/29/2019 at 5:42pm



FALLBROOK – The Woman of Wellness will host Sally Wolf, Ph.D., a marriage and family therapist, Thursday, April 4, at the community room at 1636 E. Mission Road in Fallbrook. A social time with refreshments begins a 6 p.m., followed by the guest speaker presentation from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Wolf will share her professional care for the caregiver strategies to stay strong, to find personal fulfillment and to mitigate compassion fatigue. She is a longtime resident, has served as the behavioral health branch head at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton and has a private practice providing therapy for caregivers of special needs children, wounded, ill and injured veterans and aging, ill adults.

Women of Wellness is a free event including refreshments and door prizes. The community is invited to attend. Woman of Wellness collects non-perishable healthy food donations for the Fallbrook Food Pantry at their events. For more information, contact Pam Knox at pknox@fallbrookhealth.org or call (760) 731-9187.

Submitted by Woman of Wellness.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018