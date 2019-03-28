Defense calls McStay's mom, sergeant and agent supervisor to the stand

The trial of Charles "Chase" Merritt continued last week in the deaths of Joseph and Summer McStay, along with their two young sons, as seen in this file photo. The Fallbrook family disappeared Feb. 4, 2010, and their remains were found in a shallow grave in the high desert three-and-a-half years later.

The defense team called Susan Blake, the mother of Joseph McStay, to testify Monday, March 18, in the case against Charles "Chase" Merritt who is charged with killing her son, his wife and their two young children.

The McStay family live in the Lake Rancho Viejo housing development east of Interstate 15 in Fallbrook, was last seen alive Feb. 4, 2010. Relatives reported them missing a few days later.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department and the FBI handled the investigation into the family's disappearance in the early years with no resolution.

In November 2013, the skeletal remains of...