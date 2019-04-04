BWC welcomes new members

New members of the Bonsall Woman's Club include, from left, Cindi Lafromboise, Jean Fortin, Ruth Haferkamp, Patty Merriam, Arlene Fliegler and Danietta Schimansky. Not shown, Michelle Way, Valerie Swaisland and Fanny Polay.

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman's Club held a new member's luncheon March 22, at the home of Membership Chair and Second Vice-President Phyllis Zenz. There was a social hour, and new members heard presentations on a variety of undertakings in which the club participates.

President Arlene Rutherford spoke on the functions of the club. Then, Pat Harvey put on a skit to commemorate the l00th anniversary of women's suffrage and spoke of the functions of the various district clubs in California, the Federations of Women's Clubs and the General Federation of Women's Club, a national organization.

Bea Liner, first vice president and dean of chair, spoke about the different sections of the club and the responsibilities of a member. Leslie Carapetian, the parliamentarian, spoke about the importance of following parliamentarian procedures of our meetings.

Cheryl Zales spoke about the club's Book Club. Elaine Davis talked about BWC's Scholarship Program and the club's Antique Study Group. Robin Scheuer spoke about the Writer's Workshop and Laurie Criscenti, fourth vice president, discussed the various ways BWC raises funds which is dispersed throughout the community in support of charitable organizations in North County San Diego. She highlighted some of those fundraising events which are the annual Christmas luncheon, a spring event, items made by the craft group and all the other club fundraisers. She also closed out the discussion on "The Importance of Getting Involved."

After the presentations, everyone was treated to lunch prepared by the BWC board members.

For more information on BWC, visit http://www.bonsallwomansclub.org.

Submitted by the Bonsall Woman's Club.