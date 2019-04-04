Board approves road work, receives road improvement report
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved an 11-page list of road work at their March 27 board meeting to send to the state to qualify for an expected $39.5 million in funding from California’s 2017 Senate Bill 1 gas tax, the Road Repair and Accountability Act.
In a separate action, the board also received a report from the county’s Department of Public Works identifying potential cost-effective and environmentally sustainable ways to build and protect county roads.
The list of roads approved by the board includes 144 miles of resurfacing projects in numerous unincorporated com...
