Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Traffic accident on S. Mission Rd cleared

 
Last updated 4/4/2019 at 5:45pm



UPDATE at 5:22 p.m.: According to North County Fire Protection District PIO John Choi, "The accident on S. Mission was a minor fender bender." He added that it was a non-injury and the roadway is now clear.

Early story:

Just after 3:30 pm today a traffic collision was reported at 2500 S. Mission Rd. near Olive Hill Rd. The accident involved a grey Toyota Tacoma and a white Jeep, according to County Highway Patrol. Fire trucks and CHP are on the scene.





 
