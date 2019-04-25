Woman of Wellness will be at Fallbrook Library

FALLBROOK – Woman of Wellness will take place May 2 at Fallbrook Library and the presentation “Rock Your Thoughts” will be provided by Ron Stark, program manager of the North Inland Community Prevention Program – Mental Health Systems Inc.

Following the presentation, attendees will be asked to develop prevention messaging around substance use prevention and the effects of substance use or drugs on the brain. Their thoughts will be transferred to painted rocks by students of the Youth Advocacy Coalition sponsored by North Inland Community Prevention Program. The rocks will be placed in a designated area at the FRHD Wellness Center for everyone to see, contemplate and enjoy.

Fallbrook Regional Health District invites men and women to join it at Woman of Wellness each first Thursday of the month. A social time begins at 6 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6:30 p.m.

Woman of Wellness is a free event with light refreshments and door prizes. Donations of non-perishable food items are collected for the Fallbrook Food Pantry.

