Alice Margaret Solt Westerveld, better known as “Betty,” died in Fallbrook, Monday, April 15. She would have been 104 years old, April 29.

Betty grew up on a farm in northwestern Ohio, one of four children. In 1951 she and a friend moved to Los Angeles where she met and married Louis Westerveld.

In both Ohio and California, Betty served as an executive secretary, first at Ohio Oil Company and then Union Oil Company. When she retired in 1971, she and her husband moved to Fallbrook.

In 2007, her home was spared destruction from the Rice Canyon fire, but the home did sustain smoke damage. This damage precipitated her decision to move to Silvergate Retirement Residence.

She was known as an accomplished golfer and spearheaded the formation of the Pala Mesa Women’s Golf Club. In addition to golf, her love of the game of bridge was legendary, and she played until the week of her death.

She was an active member in the SonRise Christian Fellowship and volunteered for years in their after-school tutoring program. Her life reflected her faith.

She is remembered for strong love and devotion to friends and family and a positive approach to life. She was beloved by all who knew her.

She is survived by her sister Jeanette Brazill; niece Barbara Stainman (Ted) and stepdaughters Jan Ellis (Charles) and Sherry Kympton.

Services will be held Saturday, May 4, at 10 a.m. at SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 S. Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook.

In lieu of flowers, memorial checks may be sent to SonRise Christian Fellowship with Los Amigos Tutoring Program written in the memo section.