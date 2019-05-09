Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fire prevention presentations available

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/10/2019 at 7:14pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Fire Safe Council is available to make half-hour fire prevention presentations to local neighborhood, civic, charity, religious or homeowners association with as much additional time as needed for questions.

The Fallbrook Fire Safe Council’s mission is to preserve the area’s man-made and natural resources by providing information, project leadership and support that fosters fire safety preparedness within the Fallbrook, Bonsall, DeLuz and Rainbow.

To make an appointment, leave a message at (760) 468-0550. For more information, visit http://fallbrookfiresafecouncil.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Fire Safe Council.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/10/2019 20:33