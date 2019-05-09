Fire prevention presentations available

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Fire Safe Council is available to make half-hour fire prevention presentations to local neighborhood, civic, charity, religious or homeowners association with as much additional time as needed for questions.

The Fallbrook Fire Safe Council’s mission is to preserve the area’s man-made and natural resources by providing information, project leadership and support that fosters fire safety preparedness within the Fallbrook, Bonsall, DeLuz and Rainbow.

To make an appointment, leave a message at (760) 468-0550. For more information, visit http://fallbrookfiresafecouncil.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Fire Safe Council.