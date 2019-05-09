FUHSD hires new superintendent

Fallbrook Union High School District board president Diane Summers, left, welcomes Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez as the new superintendent at the board meeting where her hiring was announced May 6.

FALLBROOK – The new superintendent for Fallbrook Union High School District is Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez. She was approved unanimously by the district board May 6. She was selected among 26 applicants by the board with the assistance of McPherson and Jacobson Consulting Search Firm.

Garza-Gonzalez comes to Fallbrook from the Jurupa School District in Riverside County with 22 years of experience as a teacher, principal and administrator of that large K-12 district.

She has received eight awards: Jurupa Teacher of the Year, 2004; Jurupa High School Teacher of the Year, 2005; Western Riverside County Association of School Managers High School Principal of the Year, 2008; Riverside County of Education Leader of Distinction, 2010; Jurupa Unified District Certified Administrator of the Year, 2016; Associated California Region XIX Pupil Personnel Administrator of the Year, 2017, and Western Riverside County Association Central Office Administrator of the Year, 2019.

In addition to her many accomplishments, Garza-Gonzalez has for the last six years as the Director of Administrative Services worked collaboratively to reduce suspension rates by 13.2%, expulsion rates by .6% and absentee rates by 2.9%.

As one of two finalists, she was interviewed by a selected ad hoc committee of teachers, support staff and community members, the board, and she submitted a writing sample. The transparent collaboration included hearing concerns and input from staff, students, parents and the community along with much thought and deliberations from the board.

"We are confident and welcome Mrs. Garza-Gonzalez as a 'good fit' for our high schools and our community," Diane Summers, FUHSD board president, said.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union High School District.