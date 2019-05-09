There's a new dog in town

Deputy's partner comes with birth certificate, passport, nose for narcotics

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

San Diego Sheriff's deputy Terrence York is definitely a dog lover, but he's never had a canine like Cezar, a 2 1/2-year-old Belgian Malinois who was bred in Hungary and brought to the U.S. as a police service dog. Yes, he arrived in the U.S. with a birth certificate and passport.

York, a Fallbrook deputy the past four years with the sheriff's department, spent 10 weeks training with his new partner.

"It was a tough academy," York said. "The training is for the dog and the handler. We were paired because our personalities matched. Then, you work on building a bond."

Who trains whom?

The deputy said, "It's really 50-50, with the dog helping you and you're leading. We give the commands, but we learn to 'read' each other through body language."

York and Cezar graduated from the academy in late April and reported for duty as a team Wednesday, May 1. York suffered a leg injury while making an apprehension that day but has since returned to duty.

What's the best thing about having a canine partner?

York's response is a classic.

"You're on patrol all day and sometimes you may want someone to talk to, but don't want to listen to someone's long story. Cezar is the perfect listener, and he doesn't talk back," he said.

Yes, they are unique partners and useful ones for the sheriff's department, the deputy said.

"They have a job," York said. "If we come across an armed person, they provide protection and prevent injury. He's not afraid of anything. If we're in the dark, he's a tool in finding someone, or if someone is running away."

Cezar is also an expert at sniffing out narcotics, which is another valuable resource for the department.

York's biggest challenge? It's making sure the dog is obedient.

"He's 'my kid' – 24/7 – which includes life aside from work," York said. "I still have a private life and there's a new responsibility now, but I'm willing to sacrifice for 'Cez' and he's totally worth it. My family is behind it, too.

"He has your back and is willing to do anything for you," York said.

A canine is usually kept in service for seven to nine years and afterward can be kept by the deputy.

York said he has been a dog lover since he was a child and has had multiple breeds. Adding a canine partner makes his job "perfect," he said.

The Belgian Malinois is a strong breed for police work, the deputy said, noting that most departments use either these or German shepherds.

Deputy Terrance York and Cezar, a Belgium Malinois, work out of the San Diego Sheriff's Substation on Alvarado Street in Fallbrook.

"It's their bloodline," York said. "Cezar is extremely smart. He was 'green' – meaning he had no police training when we started – but he picked it up quick, including the ability to locate a human in hiding, as well as hidden narcotics. He'll find even a small substance, on command, able to sniff it out."

Fallbrook has one other canine unit that is away at this time for additional narcotics detection training.

"These dogs are hard workers and will do anything to protect you, meaning the citizens of Fallbrook, too," he said.

York grew up in the Los Angeles area and has been a deputy for seven years. He was one of seven sheriff's deputies in the county honored for their hard work in recovering stolen cars across San Diego County, March 20.

The awards were given by the Auto Theft Advisory Committee, which is a partnership between law enforcement, insurance and car-related companies working together to reduce car theft.