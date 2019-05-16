Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

No measles cases reported in San Diego County

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/17/2019 at 7:15pm

Samples from suspect measles cases continue to arrive at the San Diego County Public Health Lab, but none have tested positive for the virus, the county Health and Human Services announced recently

Samples from suspect measles cases continue to arrive at the San Diego County Public Health Lab, but none have tested positive for the virus, the county Health and Human Services announced recently.

Through May 7, the county had tested lab specimens in 35 suspect measles cases, and more are coming almost daily. HHSA has personnel on hand to take calls and referrals from doctors 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

County health officials said that is a good thing because the local medical community is aware to be on the lookout for the highly contagious virus and is reporting suspect cases a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/17/2019 22:37