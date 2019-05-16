No measles cases reported in San Diego County

Samples from suspect measles cases continue to arrive at the San Diego County Public Health Lab, but none have tested positive for the virus, the county Health and Human Services announced recently

Through May 7, the county had tested lab specimens in 35 suspect measles cases, and more are coming almost daily. HHSA has personnel on hand to take calls and referrals from doctors 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

County health officials said that is a good thing because the local medical community is aware to be on the lookout for the highly contagious virus and is reporting suspect cases a...