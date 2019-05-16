Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

San Diego County Board of Education rejects FUESD map in favor of alternate

 
Last updated 5/17/2019 at 5:47pm

San Diego County Board of Education 5th District Trustee Rich Shea expresses his support for the Favela/Stamos/Ortiz By-Trustee District Area Map during the committee's meeting Wednesday, May 8, in San Marcos.

The San Diego County Board of Education, Wednesday, May 8, rejected Map 103, a trustee districting map approved by the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees in February and replaced it with the Favela/Stamos/Ortiz Map proposed by members of the community with a 4-0 vote.

The county board of education meeting in San Marcos was attended by supporters of the Favela/Stamos/Ortiz map and many approached the dais to explain their reasoning behind their opposition to FUESD's Map 103.

The school district adopted a resolution to accept Map 103, and its election sequence was...



