San Diego County Board of Education rejects FUESD map in favor of alternate
Last updated 5/17/2019 at 5:47pm
The San Diego County Board of Education, Wednesday, May 8, rejected Map 103, a trustee districting map approved by the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees in February and replaced it with the Favela/Stamos/Ortiz Map proposed by members of the community with a 4-0 vote.
The county board of education meeting in San Marcos was attended by supporters of the Favela/Stamos/Ortiz map and many approached the dais to explain their reasoning behind their opposition to FUESD's Map 103.
The school district adopted a resolution to accept Map 103, and its election sequence was...
