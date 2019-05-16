Re: 'Affordable Care Act – revisit ad absurdum' [Village News Terrell letter, 5/9/19]

First off, the name is deceiving, it is not affordable and is horrible coverage. Do not be duped into believing that “Medicare for all” is the answer. Spoiler alert: It is nothing but socialized medicine run by the government. Former President Barack Obama’s health care law was a failure and will always be a failure.

People believe our health care is flawed because the insurance company is involved. At least I can sue my insurance company, try suing the government. Medicare is rationed now for many of our elderly, – they’ve served their useful time.

The VA is a perfect example of...