Fallbrook Rugby opens summer 7's signups

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Rugby is offering a conditioning session of summer 7’s. Registration is open for the Under 10’s up to the Under 18’s age groups. Visit www.Fallbrookrugby.org to sign up.

The session includes five tournaments around the county and possibly a sixth tournament, including Aztecs 7s, hosted by the San Diego Aztecs, June 1; Torrey Pines 7’s, hosted by the San Diego Mustangs YRFC, June 8; Belmont 7’s, hosted by Belmont Shore RFC, June 15; Encinitas 7’s, hosted by the Coastal Dragons, June 22; Southern California Tournament of Flags, hosted by the San Clemente S...